 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Forget spas and bars – hotels flaunt housekeeping to lure back travellers

News 3 days ago

Some would-be travellers say they’re just not ready to return, no matter the assurances.

Matt Richtel c.2020 The New York Times Company
23 Aug 2020
08:22:37 AM
PREMIUM!
Forget spas and bars – hotels flaunt housekeeping to lure back travellers

Blanca Renderos, a housekeeper at the Hilton McLean Tysons Corner in Virginia, USA, cleans a common area of the hotel with Lysol products, which feature prominently in the chain’s new hygiene protocols. Picture: Alyssa Schukar / The New York Times

When Beau Phillips checked into a hotel near Toledo recently, a table in front of the counter barricaded him from getting too close to the clerk, who wore a mask and stood behind a plastic window. “The key is gently tossed at you from three feet away,” said Phillips, a public affairs executive who was staying at a Radisson Country Inn & Suites while visiting family. The hotel’s breakfast buffet was gone, the fitness centre closed, elevators limited to two riders. And to reduce the risk of an in-person visit, after Phillips left his room each day, no housekeeper came...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Not the end of the road for travel agencies, says Asata CEO 25.8.2020
Covid-19: backpackers stranded in Australia tell their story 25.8.2020
Dinokeng: The only Big Five game reserve in Gauteng 23.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Workers left in the lurch as UIF Ters payments suspended

Fitness and Wellness South Africans keen to get back to gyms, bucking global trend

Breaking News Bosasa ‘auction of the decade’ declared unlawful

Business News Financial carnage: Lockdown devastation in numbers

Politics Claims on Ace Magashule ‘fake news’, says ANC


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.