World’s last Blockbuster transforms into 90s-themed sleepover on Airbnb

Remember when you would go to a video store and rent a movie on VHS for a day?

Today, online streaming dominates the entertainment industry and video rental stores in South Africa, such as Mr Video, are few and far between.

The world’s last Blockbuster store in the United States is being transformed into a one-of-a-kind holiday spot.

Manager Sandi Harding, who has kept the Oregon establishment running since 2004, will be listing the store on Airbnb for a very special reason.

From 17 August, local Deschutes County residents can book a totally rad yet intimate slumber party at the world’s last Blockbuster store.

In appreciation for all that the local community has recently done to support the last-of-its-kind during these uncertain times, this sleepover will offer movie lovers the chance for a 90s-themed stay to relive the bygone Friday-night tradition just as they remember it.

Those who find themselves longing to relive the glory days of home entertainment can request to book a one-night reservation for 18, 19 or 20 September.

While a movie rental will cost $3.99 (R70), one of these stays can be booked for $4 (plus taxes and fees) for an unlimited movie marathon.

As the Airbnb host, Sandi will stock the shelves with all the movies one’s heart could desire before handing over the keys.

All guests who book are required to follow Covid-19 safety guidelines regarding wearing masks and social distancing in a public space. The store will also be cleaned and prepared according to CDC guidelines and the Airbnb enhanced cleaning protocol.

After the final guests check out, customers can view the living room space during store hours for a limited time.

Airbnb will make a donation to the Humane Society of Central Oregon, a longtime partner of the store close to Sandi’s heart.

