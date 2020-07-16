East London, George and Kimberley domestic airports to resume operations

East London, George and Kimberley domestic airports have now been given the green light to resume operations under the current lockdown level after meeting all the requirements as laid out by the Department of Transport.

The reopening was accounced by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula at an Economic Cluster briefing on further measures to combat the spread of Covid-19 on Thursday afternoon.

This after Bram Fischer International Airport, Kruger Mpumalanga Airport, Pietermaritzburg Airport, Port Elizabeth Airport, Richards Bay Airport, Upington International Airport and Skukuza Airport were reopened at the beginning of June.

Furthermore, Mbalula announced a new 90-day grace period for all public transport operating licences and accreditation certificates for tourist services that expired during the lockdown.

“This is to enable the Provincial Regulatory Entities (PREs) and the National Public Transport Regulator (NPTR) sufficient time to deal with the backlog and allow affected operators to renew their operating licenses and accreditation certificate for tourist services.”

Mbalula once again reminded South Africans that the transportation of liquor is only permitted for movement from a manufacturing plant to storage facilities, as well as transportation from manufacturing facilities to exit ports for export.

“Transportation of liquor for sale, dispensing and distribution to customers is prohibited.”

He noted that as time goes by, citizens may feel that these regulations have relaxed and they may be tempted to once again sell alcohol and transport it but reminded them that they will face the full might of the law if they break the law in this regard.

