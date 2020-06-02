Travel 2.6.2020 04:05 pm

Local flights go on sale again, but they’re not cheap

Citizen reporter
Staff at Cape Town International Airport. Credit Twitter/Acsa

Passengers are advised to arrive early to allow time for Covid-19 screening measures to take place.

Local airline FlySafair has started selling tickets for flights between Johannesburg, Durban, and Cape Town from Monday 15 June.

You can expect to pay just over R3,000 for a return flight between Johannesburg and Cape Town, and just over R1,800 for a return fare to Durban from Johannesburg.

Domestic air travel is restricted to business travel only at the moment.

There are strict distancing procedures to be followed. Passengers will have to scan their own tickets and they will also be expected to arrive two hours early at the airport to allow for delays due to measures taken.

If you trigger a metal detector, there will be no pat-down. You’ll be taken aside to be searched in more controlled conditions.

There will be no in-flight magazines on planes and passengers can expect temperature screenings and regular cleanings.

Only four airports have permission to operate flights under Level 3 at the moment – King Shaka in Durban, Cape Town International, OR Tambo and Lanseria in Johannesburg.

Other regional airports may come online soon as well.

