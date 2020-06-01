Travel 1.6.2020 04:54 pm

Greece to open airports for tourists from 29 countries from 15 June

AFP
Greece to open airports for tourists from 29 countries from 15 June

Santorini, Greece. Picture: iStock

The country began the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions on 4 May, and will start reopening its hotels next month.

Greece said Friday it would reopen its airports in Athens and Thessaloniki to arrivals from 29 countries from 15 June, the start of the tourist season.

Visitors would be allowed to fly into Greece from 16 EU countries, including Germany, Austria, Denmark, Finland, the Czech Republic, Baltic countries, Cyprus and Malta, the tourism ministry said in a statement.

But countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic — such as France, Spain, Britain and Italy — were not on the list.

Outside the European Union, holidaymakers from Switzerland, Norway, and neighbouring Balkan countries such as Albania, Serbia and North Macedonia will be allowed to land at Greece’s main airports from 15 June.

The list also includes Australia, Japan, Israel, Lebanon, China, New Zealand and South Korea.

The ministry said that further countries could be added before 1 July when the country’s regional airports also reopen.

“The list … has been drawn up on the basis of the epidemiological profile of each country,” taking into account the recommendations of the European Aviation Safety Agency and a report by Greece’s commission for infectious diseases, the statement said.

Greece began the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions on 4 May, and will start reopening its hotels next month.

It has been less severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic that many EU countries, with 175 deaths and 2,906 infections officially registered so far.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Tourism confident of recovering thanks to lockdown climbdown 1.6.2020
Hiking, hunting, game drives and more to be allowed under level 3 30.5.2020
Tourism must get out of nosedive to help SA 30.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 