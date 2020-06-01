KZN game reserves to remain closed until further notice

South Africa’s Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane on Saturday announced that public and private game reserves would be open for self-drives under Level 3 regulations, and nature lovers province-wide are revving their engines to get their bush fixes. However, provincial game reserves across KZN will not open today, reports Zululand Observer.

According to Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife spokesperson Musa Mntambo, the province’s conservation management organisation will meet on Monday “to discuss how we shall operationalise the minister’s address”.

“Only after our meeting will we know the way forward.”

The iSimangaliso Wetland Park authority is also apparently discussing the necessary protocols that need to be implemented to enable this to take place.

An update is anticipated to follow shortly.

Most private game reserves have not traditionally enabled self-drive guests; however, it is possible that some will revisit their models to attract another stratum of visitors, given the length of time anticipated until the tourism sector is again fully operational.

