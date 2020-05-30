Hiking, hunting, game drives and more to be allowed under level 3

Tourism under level 3

She said various tourism and hospitality activities would, however, be allowed to resume under level 3 from 1 June.

Restaurants for delivery or collection of food. “Restaurants with liquor licences are allowed to sell alcohol only for takeout and delivery. In this area there’s been an outcry that they must be allowed for onsite consumption. We are in discussions with restaurants so that whatever solution is provided in this regard for sit-down doesn’t perpetuate the inequality and we are confident that in our next submission to the NCCC this will be considered.”

Professional services, eg, tourist guides, tour operators, travel agents, tourism information officers would be allowed to come back to operations.

Professional services including the training of nature guides and other related services that were able to ensure safe distance would be allowed.

Public and private game farms would be allowed for self-drive excursions.

Hiking would be allowed in compliance with existing guidelines and not in groups.

Accommodation activities would be allowed, except for leisure. Establishments would no longer require a letter from the minister to operate. They would be required to ensure that they accommodated those in permitted services and kept records for inspections by the department.

Hunting and gaming activities would be allowed.

The following economic activities would remain prohibited under level 3 and these included:

Conferences, events, entertainment activities (such as festivals) would still not be permitted. “It must be noted that some of the conference venues have been used in the fight against the pandemic and as such are allowed to be operational, including being used for distribution points of social relief measures,” said the minister.

Casinos would still not be permitted.

Leisure travel would not be permitted.

Tourism-related services

The minister welcomed the opening of domestic commercial flights, which had been opened for business travel for now as part of interprovincial movement, as announced earlier by Minister Fikile Mbalula.

“The tourism sector will benefit immensely from this step as travel is an integral part of tourism.”

She encouraged car rentals as a critical enabler of tourism and movement of people to come to full operation.

“We also welcome the fact that those approved to travel are allowed to use long-distance public transport to do so from 1 June, including interprovincial travel. The accommodation and restaurants subsector and other related services will benefit immensely from these activities.”

She said the opening up of hunting would be a big boost to the tourism sector.

“The hunting industry contributes an estimated R2 billion (direct spending) annually to the tourism sector and it also contributes to employment in rural areas. So, this is an important step towards the recovery of the sector.”

Her department had developed directions for the tourism sector to either enhance or provide further clarity on the existing regulations issued to limit the spread of the virus – and in a manner that they could be adaptable in a rapidly changing context.

“We support a responsible approach by the sector in coming up with innovative ways to prevent the spread of the virus. However, all protocols should be accessible and not preventive to smaller players in the sector.

“In this regard, I welcome the commitment by the industry, particularly the bigger players, to provide support to small players, through training and other means to ensure sector-wide compliance.”

The future

She encouraged all the major players in the tourism sector including product owners and tourism to continue to engage to develop a response that was “measured and consistent, proportionate to the public health threat and based on local risk assessment, involving every part of the tourism value chain”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa had the previous week held discussions with the tourism sector about the challenges and hardships the sector and its subsectors were experiencing.

“They have made several proposals regarding the measures they intend to implement when their sectors open. All input received is being given due consideration. More importantly, there was a commitment by government, led by the president and the private sector, to work towards getting more tourism activities into enhanced level 3 or level 3 reloaded. This means that our sector still has an opportunity for opening up more subsectors at level 3.”

Based on the Covid-19 epidemic expected trajectory, she said the first phase of the recovery for the sector would be driven by domestic tourism, followed by regional tourism and international tourism in 2021.

“Although we will be gradually opening up the sector in the coming months, depending on how the virus is spreading, we expect that the sector will only fully recover towards the end of this year.

“We have a beautiful country that will still be beautiful after the Covid-19 pandemic. Post-Covid-19, people will still yearn to visit beautiful places and create memorable moments with their loved ones. We have plans in place to, as soon as the world begins to open up, resume marketing our country and rebuilding our brand.”