 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Premium 17.5.2020 10:24 am

The future of travel after Covid-19

Elaine Flusac and Sarah Firshein c.2020 The New York Times Company
PREMIUM!
The future of travel after Covid-19

Picture: iStock

Health screening, space-per-passenger ratios and a redesign of passenger flow are likely to change.

By every measure, the coronavirus pandemic has decimated the travel industry. The images of the world’s shutdown are eerie, the numbers are staggering. Approximately 100 million travel sector jobs, according to one global estimate, have been eliminated or will be. Regions and countries are beginning to open up, but the outbreak will undoubtedly change how we think, act and travel – at least in the short term. Frank Farley, a Temple University psychology professor and the former president of the American Psychological Association, said: “The pandemic is going to fade slowly, with aftereffects, a lot of which will be psychological....
Related Stories
Life after lockdown: New realities of travel 17.5.2020
Covid-19 total rises to 14,355 in SA, with 14 deaths taking total to 259 16.5.2020
Lockdown: DA calls for parliamentary oversight of state of disaster in Concourt bid 16.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.