Hawaii to visitors: We’ll pay you to leave

Elaine Glusac c.2020 The New York Times Company
Honolulu, Hawaii. Picture: iStock

Visitors who break Hawaii’s 14-day quarantine rule may get an unwelcome gift: a free flight home.

In Hawaii, the spirit of aloha normally greets visitors with warmth and welcome. Now, while the state has discouraged visitors by requiring them to self-quarantine for 14 days, that culture of generosity might extend to a free return ticket home. With a $25,000 (R460,000) grant from the Hawaii Tourism Authority, the nonprofit Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii (Vash) has instituted a Covid-19 flight assistance program to return travellers who don’t have the means to follow the mandatory 14-day quarantine — including paying for lodging and food delivery — required of incoming visitors. Since launching the program on 6 April, the...
