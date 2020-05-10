Hemel-en-Aarde Valley is a slice of heaven

It’s exactly a year ago when I visited Creation – one of the Hemel-en-Aarde Valley’s wonderful wine producers. They tick all the boxes. The restaurant is affordable haute dining (with ethical kitchen choices and a love for local herbs and flora), their wine range is varied, bold and delicious. Oh, and they have one of the first South African wines to be wholly vegan. I marvelled at Creation being one of the few estates that never closes. Many similar places take winter breaks, but at Creation, life goes on. Except when they too had to close down in March. It’s...

It’s funny to remember that short stint in Hermanus a year ago during a time when this sort of work and leisure travel will be unlikely for a while. But there was heartening news from Creation this week. Although limited, the estate is open, welcoming back a few workers.

For the next phase, Creation aims to go digital before finally being able to be welcomed into people’s homes.

Creation has a hand in all forms of good taste. Another is the estate’s art and next week Janko de Beer’s sculpture exhibition titled Metamorphosis will be installed. The exhibition was planned before the lockdown – and will now be virtual.

But it all makes sense at this slice of heaven just outside Hermanus. The world is recognising its charms – and it’s a global contender when it comes to beauty, and everything else.

Last October, 66 cities across the globe were designated as Unesco Creative Cities. Unesco Creative Cities are recognised for being areas with an abundance of innovation and creation – with overwhelming sustainability and an overall sense of unity in a variety of communities.

Of the 66 Unesco Creative Cities, only 10 were recognised for gastronomy, and Overstrand Hermanus is on the list of 10.

Carolyn Martin from Creation says: “Gastronomy is all about celebrating our pristine environment and all the exceptional local produce in our area which includes and supports so many dedicated people in our community.

“This includes our local fishermen, our cheesemakers and producers, our wine estates and winemakers, our wheat farmers and their organic flour mills, our livestock farmers for dairy and meat, our farmers of organic flowers and vegetables, and our charcuterie.

“And then we have our gelato producers, our beekeepers and honey shops, our local chefs and restauranteurs, our brewers, our artisans who produce specialities for The Hermanus Country Market, our community garden and food projects, and the Grootbos Nature Reserve.

“The blockchain effect of using local produce has a massive impact on our local economy in a positive and sustainable way.”

Creation is one of those involved in a variety of projects like The Pepple Project that offers support to children whose parents work in the agricultural sector.

Hemel-en-Aarde is a rare place and one that you should take in virtually if you have to.

Frieda Lloyd from the Whale Coast Tourism says: “Joining the Unesco Creative Cities Network is a big win for the stretch of South Africa’s southern coast from Rooiels to Kleinmond, linking Hermanus to Stanford and Buffeljagsbaai just beyond Gansbaai.

“The international recognition this region has been given as a centre of culinary excellence, sustainability and creativity is not just a win for the Overstrand, also known as the Cape Whale Coast.

“It is a win for the fishermen, the pancake bakers, the winemakers, the chefs, the beer brewers, the distillers, the gourmands, the farmers, the coffee roasters, and those who pick the fruit, stir the pot and plate the food.”

Shane Savage of La Pentola, sums up this slice of South Africa best – as a place where chefs, farmers, fishermen and winemakers not only work together, but work well together.

“Through passion and innovation, we provide an environmentally driven table and hospitality culture in Hermanus which celebrates local produce, creativity, skill, nature and sustainability while also supporting a flourishing, vibrant and integrated community.

This accolade, he says, “is recognition of our combined efforts and aspirations to be a world-class culinary destination”.

Last summer, Bouchard Finlayson started offering three different walks with more than 100 hectares of fynbos that is protected within the magnificent Hemelen-Aarde Valley estate.

Guided walks offer guests the opportunity to explore the natural beauty of Bouchard Finlayson and to learn more about the rich Cape Floral Kingdom, including some of the 330 plant species that have been identified on the estate.

Something this area is now globally renowned for – excellence.

