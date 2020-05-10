 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Premium 10.5.2020 09:12 am

Hemel-en-Aarde Valley is a slice of heaven

Adriaan Roets
PREMIUM!
Hemel-en-Aarde Valley is a slice of heaven

The Hemel-en-Aarde Valley in the Western Cape. Picture: The Wine Anorak

It is described as a place where chefs, farmers, fishermen and winemakers work well together.

It’s exactly a year ago when I visited Creation – one of the Hemel-en-Aarde Valley’s wonderful wine producers. They tick all the boxes. The restaurant is affordable haute dining (with ethical kitchen choices and a love for local herbs and flora), their wine range is varied, bold and delicious. Oh, and they have one of the first South African wines to be wholly vegan. I marvelled at Creation being one of the few estates that never closes. Many similar places take winter breaks, but at Creation, life goes on. Except when they too had to close down in March. It’s...
Related Stories
Thapelo Mokoena launches wine channel on YouTube 5.5.2020
Lock, stock and wine barrel: Liquor during lockdown 5.5.2020
Lock, stock and wine barrel: 2020 wine harvest 14.4.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.