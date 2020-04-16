Home affairs outlines measures to deal with immigration during lockdown

The department of home affairs has outlined temporary measures to address immigration matters during the national lockdown.

Spokesperson Siya Qoza said the measures were introduced after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster last month, and would apply only to foreign nationals legally in the Republic.

“These measures will remain valid until 31 July 2020 unless extended officially by the department,” Qoza said.

He said the measures were visa concessions issued in terms of the Disaster Management Act, 2002.

Qoza said the concessions also applied to visitors whose visas expired from 15 February only if the holder had proof that they had already applied for an extension by that date and were waiting for the department to respond.

He said: “Holders of temporary residence visas which expired from mid-February, who did not renew them before the lockdown, will not be declared illegal or prohibited persons”.

He said however, those who opted to return to their countries of origin or residence after the lockdown instead of renewing their visas would also not be declared undesirable.

“During the lockdown, the department is not receiving or adjudicating applications for visas and for permanent residence permits.”

He said foreign nationals whose visas expired after 15 February could renew them or apply for exemptions while in the country immediately after the lockdown was lifted.

“They will not be required to apply for authorisation to remain in the country (Good Cause/ Form 20).

“Foreign nationals whose visas expired after 15 February, who had scheduled appointments on dates which fall within the lockdown period should reschedule their appointments to an available date after the lockdown has been lifted.”

The department said people whose visas expired during the lockdown and/or had applied before the lockdown, would be allowed to work, study or do business after the lockdown while they waited for the department to respond.

He said foreigners in South Africa could not leave during the lockdown unless repatriated by another state.

“Any asylum seekers whose visa expired from 16 March will not be penalised or arrested provided that they legalise their visa within 30 calendar days of the lockdown being lifted,” Qoza said.

Originally appeared on Review Online

