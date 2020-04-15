Five most Instagrammable places to visit in Cape Town (after lockdown)

As South Africa enters its third week of lockdown, people across the country are undoubtedly feeling the effects of social distancing, prolonged periods of isolation and possibly even itchy feet due to travel restrictions.

The good news is that once the domestic travel ban has been lifted, you can once again begin planning those much-awaited holidays. And what better place to take in the fresh air and cool sea breeze than by visiting the Mother City?

To help travellers compile their lists of picture-perfect travel spots, Sony partnered with talented local photographer and Sony Alpha Ambassador Mike Eloff to showcase the country’s most beautiful mountains, nature reserves, beaches and bays that people can visit in Cape Town.

1. Watchman’s Cave

Watchman’s Cave sits just above Lion’s Head’s main path and looks out onto Signal Hill. It catches the sun’s rays perfectly and makes for a great hiking stop for mountaineers looking to set up a picnic and take in the scenery.

Despite its small and intimate setting, this is one of the most ideal spots to capture the winding path that leads up to Signal Hill.

2. Boulders Beach

Fans of the movie Happy Feet must add Boulders Beach to their list of places to visit.

Falling under the Table Mountain National Park, this amazing beach, known for its distinctive granite boulders and the thousands of friendly African penguins, has stunning rockpools, gentle white sand and captivating waves making it ideal for Instagram photos that don’t need a filter.

3. Granger Bay Marina

Who doesn’t love to post fashionable selfies with some of the most exquisite views of Table Bay and Robben Island in the backdrop?

Just a stone’s throw away from the V&A Waterfront, Granger Bay lies on the Atlantic Ocean and is ideal for those sunset shots next to ships in the bay and perhaps a seagull or two by the water.

4. Little Lions Head

Little Lions Head, or “Klein Leewkoppie”, is an ideal spot to capture mesmerising views of the harbour as well as the Waterfront, with late afternoon or even early morning pictures.

And the best part is the hike to the top should take less than an hour!

5. Twelve Apostles

Lined up behind the famous tabletop summit of Table Mountain are the Twelve Apostles – a chain of seaboard peaks that offer amazing views and natural bush and rocky terrain.

Although hiking to the top might be better suited for those with at least average fitness, the view of the ocean below places this spot right up there with the best.

