R200m tourism relief fund now taking applications

The department of tourism has encouraged eligible businesses to apply for the Covid-19 Tourism Relief Fund during the application period which commenced on Tuesday 7 April 2020 and will end on 30 May.

“Established as an intervention to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on the tourism sector, the R200 million Tourism Relief Fund provides once-off capped grant assistance to small, micro and medium-sized enterprises (SMMEs) to ensure sustainability during and post the implementation of government measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in South Africa,” said the department in a statement.

“We acknowledge the difficulties experienced by businesses during this time, hence the need to support the industry and communities to cope with the negative effects of this pandemic,” added Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane.

The minister hopes the support offered through the fund will assure the continued survival of SMMEs beyond the pandemic.

Funding will be capped at R50,000 per entity and beneficiaries can use this money to subsidise expenses towards fixed costs, operational costs, supplies and other pressure cost items.

“Preference will be given to enterprises with the highest score in terms of the criteria, which serve as a pre-qualification. A panel of experts will conduct the final evaluation in terms of functionality.”

Additionally, the fund will be guided by the Tourism Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Codes of Good Practices approved by the minister of trade and industries in 2015 (in line with the B-BBEE Amendment Act No. 46 of 2013).

“The Tourism Relief Fund is administered in line with the objectives of economic transformation, and our vision to ensure sustainable and inclusive tourism development. The disbursement of funds will ensure equitable spatial distribution in terms of provinces.”

Categories eligible to apply for the Tourism Relief Fund include the following:

Accommodation establishments: hotels; resort properties; bed and breakfast (B&B’s); guesthouses; lodges and backpackers.​

Hospitality and related services: restaurants (not attached to hotels); conference venues (not attached to hotels), professional catering; and attractions.

Travel and related services: tour operators; travel agents; tourist guiding; car rental companies; and coach operators.

Comprehensive information on the fund terms and qualifying criteria can be found at www.tourism.gov.za

SMMEs can submit funding applications by completing a form accessible online at www.tourismrelief.gov.za

Inquiries on the fund can be emailed to callcentre@tourism.gov.za or covidrelief@tourism.gov.za

Alternatively one can contact the department’s call centre at 0860 TOURISM (868 747) on weekdays between 8am and 10pm.

