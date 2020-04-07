Share your travel fantasies with fellow globetrotters using this hashtag

Quarantined travellers are sharing their globetrotting fantasies with a new hashtag: #WhenWeTravelAgain.

Launched by Irish Independent travel editor Pól Ó Conghaile, the initiative aims to keep the travel dream alive, as much of the world is on lockdown.

I'd like to share a photo a day, to distract us and dream of when we travel again. I'll start with a surfer at Dunfanaghy, Co Donegal. Share your photos with me (taken anywhere, anytime) using #WhenWeTravelAgain, and I'll post one at 8pm daily until we can explore again. ???? pic.twitter.com/sesmd5HtY0 — @poloconghaile (@poloconghaile) March 30, 2020

“Since creating the hashtag #WhenWeTravelAgain, photos have been popping all over the world — from Sydney to Strandhill, Portnoo to Provence,” he wrote.

With different parts of the world experiencing different rates of infection and mortality, the future of travel remains uncertain in the coming months.

According to the latest estimates from the UN World Tourism Organisation, international tourist arrivals are on track to decline between 20 to 30 percent in 2020, down from an estimated growth of three to four percent forecast in early January.

That translates to a loss of between $30 to $50 billion in international tourist spending.

In the meantime, those with a bad case of wanderlust can share their travel wish list and seek inspiration on Twitter using the hashtag #WhenWeTravelAgain.

