SAA helps repatriate 255 more Brazilian nationals

South African Airways (SAA) has concluded an agreement with the Brazilian government to charter a flight to return Brazilian nationals back to their home country on Monday.

“A transport operation has started that will take passengers on the repatriation flight that will depart from Johannesburg to Guarulhos, with a stopover in Cape Town. In Johannesburg, 118 passengers will be driven on eight buses, covering a total of 915km,” tweeted Brazilian Embassy in South Africa on Monday.

“The passenger transport operation to Johannesburg airport and the check-ins are completed. The departure date of the repatriation flight is 3pm, local time,” added the embassy.

Foi iniciada operação de transporte que conduzirá passageiros do voo de repatriação que partirá de Joanesburgo para Guarulhos, com escala na Cidade do Cabo. Em Joanesburgo, serão 118 passageiros conduzidos em 8 ônibus, percorrendo total de 915 km. @ItamaratyGovBr pic.twitter.com/rpy7gHgV53 — Brazilian Embassy in South Africa (@BrazilEmbRSA) April 6, 2020

A operação de transporte de passageiros para o aeroporto de Joanesburgo e o checkin estão concluídos. A previsão de partida do voo de repatriação é 15h00, horário local. @ItamaratyGovBr #ItamaratyBrasileiros pic.twitter.com/tdGGSQzCmU — Brazilian Embassy in South Africa (@BrazilEmbRSA) April 6, 2020

According to a report on the Government News Agency website, the national carrier expressed pride at being of service in the repatriation.

This comes as the country counts day 11 of the national 21-day lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of Coronavirus.

As a result of the declaration by government, SAA suspended all domestic, regional and international flights and has since had to make concessions for countries wishing to repatriate their citizens.

“In a statement last week, SAA’s Business Rescue Practitioners (BRPs) said subsequent to the lockdown, representatives of several governments have engaged with the joint BRPs of SAA to consider having SAA provide the safe passage of their citizens to their respective home countries.”

“These engagements have required the consideration, approval and support of the South African government to implement. Following the engagements with various embassies and in consultation with the relevant government departments, SAA has agreed to provide repatriation charter flights to various international destinations,” said the Government News Agency.

Embarque finalizado! Com o voo de hoje, mais de 550 brasileiros terão sido repatriados desde o início do lockdown na África do Sul. Amanhã, 7/6, o voo South African Airways @flysaa fretado pelo governo brasileiro pousará no aeroporto de Guarulhos a 01h00. @ItamaratyGovBr pic.twitter.com/z6cDOJ98Ki — Brazilian Embassy in South Africa (@BrazilEmbRSA) April 6, 2020

The first of these chartered flights saw German citizens return to their home country last week.

“The BRPs have confirmed that negotiations are ongoing with other governments for the repatriation of their citizens. SAA will operate the charter services, subject to the health and safety provisions contained in the regulations and other relevant provisions during the lockdown,” added SAA’s BRPs.

Meanwhile, at least 16 South Africans, who were stranded in Dubai and Doha, respectively, returned to home soil last Thursday.

According to the department of international relations and cooperation, the group’s return follows the relaxation of the State of Disaster regulations to allow South Africans stranded abroad to travel back home.

The group is currently under quarantine, as per regulations.

