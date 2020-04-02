Unauthorised private charter flight carrying one Italian national turned back at OR Tambo

A plane carrying one passenger was, on Wednesday, turned away at OR Tambo International Airport for not having the necessary clearance from the department of transport as is required in terms of the current protocols during the Covid-19 lockdown.

EWN reports that the plane was ferrying an Italian national with a South African passport who chartered a private aircraft and flew here from Zimbabwe.

According to the publication, police had to be called in to ensure the passenger left the country after he refused to return to Zimbabwe.

“Minister Fikile Mbalula has called for a full investigation into this incident as well as consequence management if any wrongdoing has been found to have taken place,” said the department’s spokesperson Ayanda-Allie Paine.

