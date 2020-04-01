Virtual theme park rides you can experience from home

If your family vacation to a major theme park has been dashed by the global pandemic that is Covid-19, do the next best thing and bring the theme park to you.

Thanks to thrill ride enthusiasts, YouTube, GoPro cameras and 4K video, you can experience rides like Tron at Shanghai Disneyland and Jurassic World The Ride at Universal Studios Hollywood through your computer or TV screen.

If you have kids little enough to fit into a laundry basket, turn the experience into augmented reality IRL and do like this dad, whose video went viral for simulating the twists and turns, dips and dives of a roller coaster for his little girl to comedic effect.

Here are a few videos that offer point-of-view perspectives from aboard the ride, for the ultimate virtual experience (not recommended for those who are sensitive to motion sickness):

Tron at Shanghai Disneyland

Jurassic World-The Ride at Universal Studios Hollywood

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Universal Orlando Resort

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Slinky Dog Dash at Toy Story Land, Disney’s Hollywood Studios

