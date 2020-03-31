At least 1,471 South Africans now stranded abroad due to Covid-19 lockdown

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor has confirmed that an estimated 1,471 South Africans may be stranded outside the country’s borders due to port closures as per the national state of disaster and lockdown period.

Missions affiliated to Pandor’s department (Dirco) that are stationed abroad have for some time been collecting data on South Africans who find themselves unable to return home.

“The most recent data we have available to us suggests we may have 1,471 South Africans stranded in various ways and difficult circumstances in different countries across the world.

“Of this number, 723 are students, 204 are persons who work or are employed overseas, 224 are tourists and 320 haven’t told us what status they have but have indicated they wish to return,” she said during Tuesday’s interministerial committee media briefing in Pretoria.

Pandor said she did not believe this number fully reflected everyone who needed assistance.

“I’m not sure that we’ve not fully gathered all the data as yet. We are trying to do whatever is within our means to help those who find themselves stranded so that they are safe and able to travel back to South Africa,” added the minister.

South Africans and members of international organisations who work in the country or are based here qualify for repatriation. This is in addition to holders of permanent South African residence permits.

Pandor indicated that she had been given the directive to prioritise citizens stranded at airports in other countries as well as those who had no funds for food and accommodation. This was in addition to the elderly and those who were infirm.

“We are aware of the anxiety the closure of borders created among our fellow countries. We did so in accordance to best practice from the World Health Organisation in order to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

“If you are not stranded or distressed, stay where you are until the situation eases up.”

She also cautioned tourists to avoid using this opportunity to travel to South Africa for nonessential purposes.

“Given the difficulty associated with travel restrictions, we are appealing to those who have the means to return at their own cost to do so.”

The minister made reference to South Africans abroad who had organised themselves into groups and contacted the department to ensure their safe passage home. They had reportedly indicated a desire to charter private flights home.

Pandor and Fikile Mbalula, in his capacity as minister of transport, appealed to travel agencies to assist travellers and not exploit those looking to return home by forcing them to buy brand-new tickets at exorbitant prices.

A 24-hour command centre has been established to assist those looking to come back home. Those stranded abroad can call +27 12 351 1754 or +27 12 351 1756 or email cicc1@dirco.gov.za or cicc2@dirco.gov.za.

