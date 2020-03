Before the lockdown was announced I took my final overnight trip in Jozi. I’ve been wondering what hotels are offering in terms of safety and health for tourists who are forced to be in South Africa for the next 21 days. The Capital Hotels and Apartments seemed ideal, simply because of its location in Melrose Arch and the rates that accommodate long term stays. Walking into the hotel, from the security gate to the entrance all the staff are wearing gloves and protective masks. At reception guests are given hand sanitiser, sprayed with disinfectant and all staff remind the guests...

Before the lockdown was announced I took my final overnight trip in Jozi. I’ve been wondering what hotels are offering in terms of safety and health for tourists who are forced to be in South Africa for the next 21 days.

The Capital Hotels and Apartments seemed ideal, simply because of its location in Melrose Arch and the rates that accommodate long term stays. Walking into the hotel, from the security gate to the entrance all the staff are wearing gloves and protective masks.

At reception guests are given hand sanitiser, sprayed with disinfectant and all staff remind the guests of health and safety precautions against Covid-19.

The elevators and rooms to the gym, where only four people are permitted to work out at a time, are constantly disinfected. The hotel encourages all guests to stay in their rooms which are extremely spacious.

The apartments have two bedrooms, lounge, fully stocked kitchen and dining room. The kitchen has a washing machine and dishwasher. All cutlery, plates and glasses are catered for and there is hardly a need to phone for anything besides room service.

All kitchens at Hotels and Apartments meet World Health Organisation (WHO) standards for cleanliness and safety every step of the way in the cooking and serving process.

All protocols of social distancing are observed, with staff maintaining a 2m distance from guests at all times. Room service meals are left outside the room’s door, with the guest alerted to the meal delivery with a knock and verbal confirmation.

Each apartment has its own kitchen which is fully stocked before arrival and replenished in consultation with them. An added benefit is that all meals are served at the room with the same care as if they were served in the beautiful downstairs restaurant – which was empty while I was staying there but reasonably so.

I spoke to Marc Wachsberger, managing director of the Capital Hotels and Apartments, about the measures they are taking to ensure safety of guests. Wachsberger says that all staff at The Capital have been trained to respond effectively and efficiently to quarantine conditions.

“They communicate effectively with all guests at all times and each property has posted signage related to the present conditions so that guests are exposed to information at multiple points throughout the hotels.”

The travel restrictions and quarantine in South Africa have affected guest bookings and behaviour. Wachsberger said bookings had slowed in the travel sector across the world.

However, being able to respond to offer a product adapted to the climate has been key to keeping the business sustainable and to continuing to offer a livelihood for its employees.

Extra precautions have been taken to ensure the group’s hotels are cleaned more regularly than before.

“Our staff are briefed and educated about the necessary procedures. Additional training has been implemented for all staff (front and back office) to ensure we are keeping everyone informed of the latest developments.”

Wachsberger assures guests they will continue to closely monitor the situation alongside the National Institute of Communicable Diseases and WHO.

“All hotel services are available at guests’ disposal but under strict sanitisation and social distancing best practices. Towels are fully washed by our suppliers under our inspection. Daily servicing of rooms is completed by fully trained and protected staff to ensure a hygienic environment.”

Many people who have travelled abroad recently felt the need to self-isolate for two weeks, but did not want to expose their families to any possible infection. Having the option of a home away from home in their home city is appealing.

The hotel has high speed internet access, a 24/7 concierge service and the comfort and convenience of a beautifully furnished comfortable apartment, at a much more affordable rate than other similar apartments.

There are no medical staff on site, but the hotel has extensive directories of nearby medical facilities in need.

For more information, visit www.thecapital.co.za

