European coronavirus travel ban leads to chaos in Paris airport

Mike McIntire c.2020 The New York Times Company
European coronavirus travel ban leads to chaos in Paris airport

People at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris as they scrambled for flights back to the United States. Picture: Mike McIntire / The New York Times

When the phone rang at 2:15 a.m. in Paris, it was decision time: Try to get home or possibly get stuck?

When your phone rings at 2:15 a.m., it’s a safe bet the news isn’t good. Turns out the odds are even better when you’re an American travelling overseas amid the coronavirus pandemic. The voice on the other end was our daughter, wanting to make sure my wife and I had heard that “President Trump just banned all travel from Europe!” No, we had not heard that, because we were sound asleep in the rented Paris apartment where we had been staying the week, intending to return to New York on Saturday. Now, all at once, our plans threatened to be...
