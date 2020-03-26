Mango flights suspended from Friday

Mango is the latest airline to suspends all its flights amid the coronavirus that has placed South Africa on lockdown for 21 days effective from midnight on Thursday.

The airline has joined SAA, Airlink, Comair and SA Express in cancelling domestic flights in response to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call for a lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Mango’s lockdown on flights will end on 19 April, with flights resuming on 20 April.

“Guests who have bookings and intend to change their existing bookings to fly before 27 March 2020 or intend booking with Mango for travel from 20 April until 30 April 2020 will still be able to change their flight dates. Mango will waive the change fees applicable when making this date change.

“Guests who are unable or unwilling to make use of our once-off booking change offering, we will be issuing vouchers equal to the value of the fare and all applicable taxes. Mango has now extended the validity period for these vouchers to 12 months from the date of issue. The voucher will take up to seven working days to be issued,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

