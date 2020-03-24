SAA suspends all domestic flights

South African Airways (SAA) announced its decision to suspend all its domestic flights from Friday, 27 March until 16 April amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

“SAA supports this national effort as announced by the government, to retard, contain, manage and disrupt the rate of transmission of the COVID-19.”

Effective 25 March until further notice, the airline will also close its business class lounges in Joburg, Cape Town, Durban, Port Elizabeth and East London as well as the OR Tambo International departures lounge.

“SAA is committed to looking after the interests of its customers and will assist customers whose itinerary must change as a result of the lockdown. There will be one free travel change for travel between Tuesday, 24 March and Thursday, 26 March 2020. Re-accommodation of the customers for this purpose will happen on a first-come-first-served basis.”

The airline said it would provide support to passengers who intend to travel before the implementation of the national lockdown.

On Friday, SAA announced the suspension of all international and regional flights until 31 May.

(Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde)

