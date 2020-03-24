Comair suspends all flights until 19 April

In line with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 21-day coronavirus lockdown, Comair has confirmed it will be suspending all British Airways and Kulula flights from Thursday.

Scheduled flights will resume on 19 April.

Comair employees will be staying at home from Friday until 17 April.

In a statement issued by CEO Wrenelle Stander on Tuesday, Comair said it would try to accommodate customers wanting to travel over the next two days, depending on availability and fare differences, but from Thursday, no flights would operate.

Customers not using their flight tickers or wanting to change their travels to a later date must email Comair their booking details with new dates, or a request for a credit.

“Customers who wish to change their travel date can do so for free; no change of booking fee will be charged; only a fare difference may apply.

“Customers who do not wish to travel can cancel their flight and will receive a credit to the value of their flight, valid for 12 months from date of issue,” Comair’s statement explained.

Credit or rebooking without a change of booking fee only applies to tickets issued on or before Monday, for travel until 17 May.

To manage high email volumes, all requests received before flight departures will be able to rebook or cancel their flights.

Requests will be recorded and processed “in due course”, with the airline assuring all customers who were supposed to travel during the lockdown period will be assisted.

Non-South African citizens affected by travel restrictions must contact their respective consulate.

