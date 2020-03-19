uShaka Marine World says ‘corona pool party’ video taken before Ramaphosa’s ban

uShaka Marine World has clarified that the video circulating on social media of visitors, certainly more than 100, singing and dancing at one of its pools was taken before President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ban.

Ramaphosa announced on Sunday evening that public gatherings of more than 100 people were banned amid the coronavirus outbreak that has infected 116 confirmed people in the country.

Some of the park’s visitors took to social media to share videos and pictures of themselves in their numbers singing “corona” and dancing in one of the pools. As a result, uShaka received criticism for “failing” to adhere to the restrictions as stipulated by the president.

Ignorance is bliss. Can anyone confirm if this is Durban? pic.twitter.com/uE13ZX28g4 — Renaldo "Ngamla" Gouws ???????? (@RenaldoGouws) March 19, 2020

Responding to the criticism, uShaka said the video was taken before Ramaphosa’s address.

“uShaka Marine World is taking all necessary precautions during this period, and takes the healthy and safety of our guests very seriously,” it said.

The park said it had been closely monitoring the situation in the country and responding to the changes every day while sticking to the guidelines from the department of health and the World Health Organisation.

While the park will remain open to the public between 9am and 5pm, it will be scaling down on some of its offerings in line with the president’s restrictions, including ensuring that no more than 100 people gather in the different sections of the park.

“Please note that hand sanitisers will be installed at strategic points around the park, including certain designated areas in the Village Walk and the park; having static sanitiser stations throughout the park; and Roving Hygiene Assistants ensuring that sanitisers are readily available,” it said.

From 21 March, viewing of Dolphin and Seal care and training activities will only take place from 10h30-12h00; and 14h00-15h30 instead of individual animal shows. All park events have been cancelled.

uShaka Kids World and Wet ‘n Wild will be closed from 21 March-31 March 2020.

“All the other sections of the Theme Park will remain open. uShaka Marine World has bolstered hygiene measures throughout the park across the park and throughout the Village Walk. Controlled access will be introduced as part of prioritising the health and safety of our guests.

“Management is currently exploring different activities to ensure our guests unlimited fun. Guests are advised to observe safety and health guidelines communicated throughout the premises. uShaka Marine World will continue to observe the principle of Guest First,” the park said.

