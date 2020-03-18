Travel 18.3.2020 05:19 pm

Cruise cancelled? Do like this couple and take a virtual sea voyage

AFP Relaxnews
Cruise ship. Picture: iStock

Cruise lines around the world have had to suspend operations.

A couple with a sense of humour and matching bathrobes recreated their sea voyage at home with the help of their flat screen TV and a bottle of wine.

Feet propped, sunglasses on and glasses of white wine in hand, the elderly couple clinked glasses at the sound of a cruise ship horn, while watching the ocean on their TV.

With a bit of imagination and creativity, the couple seems to have taken their cancelled cruise in stride.

As Covid-19 brings the travel and hospitality world to a stop, cruise lines around the world have been forced to dock and drop anchor and suspend operations, just as airlines have likewise been forced to ground their aircrafts.

Within three days of being uploaded, the 21-second video has been viewed on Twitter 4.6 million times.

If you are also one of the unfortunate ones to have had your cruise cancelled, or could do with a virtual escape, do like this couple and recreate the ocean breeze with an hour-long video capturing the view from a cruise ship balcony.

