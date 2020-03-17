MSC Cruises cancels all South African ship operations

In light of the steady rise in coronavirus cases around the world, MSC Cruises has decided to stop all remaining South African cruise ship departures for the 2019/2020 cruise season ending in April.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, the last MSC cruise departed on Monday and will return on Friday.

“This is not a decision we took lightly but under the current circumstances, the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities ashore – including our employees and their families – must come first,” said MSC Cruises South Africa MD Ross Volk.

“As a family company with over 300 years of maritime tradition, we felt that this was the right decision to make.”

Customers who have already purchased cruise packages will receive a voucher, which can be redeemed in the upcoming local cruise season in 2020/2021. Customers will also receive shipboard credit of $50 per cabin.

Vouchers can be redeemed by contacting MSC’s customer care department or call centre.

MSC explained that any other expenses customers may have incurred, such as hotels, flights and transportation costs will have to be dealt with through travel insurance companies or suppliers.

Guests that have booked on the remaining theme cruises and the Grand Voyage will be contacted to explain the changes.

