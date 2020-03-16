Full list of South African border posts to be closed due to coronavirus

On Monday morning, various ministers from a number of South African departments convened to brief the media and elaborate on the national state of disaster announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday evening.

Among the announcements made by Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi was the announcement that 35 of South Africa’s 72 land ports of entry would be closed in an effort to limit the movement of people, not goods.

He reiterated that the department of trade and industry would not be negatively affected by measures implemented by DHA as they were cognisant not to impact commercial activities.

As a result, 12 border posts between Botswana and South Africa will be closed. Five border posts between Lesotho and South Africa will be operational, four will be closed. One border post between Mozambique and South Africa will be operational, two will be closed. Two border posts between Namibia and South Africa will be operational, three will be closed. Because there is only one border post between South Africa and Zimbabwe, it will have to remain open.

Officials from the closed posts will be reassigned to open posts to assist with the possibility of increased traffic.

See the full list of affected border posts below:

BORDER POST COUNTRY Alexander Bay Namibia Sendelingsdrift Namibia Onseepkans Namibia McCarthy’s Rest Botswana Middelputs Botswana Rietfontein Namibia Gemsbok Botswana Twee Rivieren Botswana Bray Botswana Makopong Botswana Makgobistad Botswana Swartkopfontein Botswana Derdepoort Botswana Stockpoort Botswana Platjan Botswana Pontdrift Botswana Zanzibar Botswana Pafuri Mozambique Giriyondo Mozambique Emahlathini Swaziland Bothashoop Swaziland Waverley Swaziland Nerston Swaziland Josefsdal Swaziland Kosibay Mozambique Onverwacht Swaziland Sani Pass Lesotho Boesmansnek Lesotho Tellebridge Lesotho Ongeluksnek Lesotho Ramatsiliso Lesotho Mononstha Pass Lesotho Pekabridge Lesotho Makhaleng Lesotho Sepapus Gate Lesotho

Of the country’s eight seaports, only two will be closed to the movement of people. This will be done at Saldhana Bay and Mossel Bay.

Passengers at Saldhana Bay and Mossel Bay will not be allowed to disembark and there will be no crew changes allowed for ships who often exchange staff compliments from time to time.

Visas

Since Visas are the only way to limit movement, this is how the movement of international visitors from high-risk areas will be controlled.

Visas issued to Iranian and Chinese citizens between January and February will be revoked.

Italian, French, German, American, South Korean and British citizens will now need visas to enter South Africa.

Health certificate-based visas for international visitors from medium-risk areas such as Portugal, Hong-Kong and Singapore will now be required.

Study visas and work permits will not be affected. However, if people on study visas and work permits travel to the aforementioned affected areas, this may affect their re-entry into the country.

Mostoaledi also explained that his department is making use of an offshore passenger control system to pre-emptively screen air passengers in ongoing efforts to limit the entry of high-risk individuals into the country.

