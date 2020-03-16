Travel 16.3.2020 10:29 am

How some hotels are using technology to mitigate Covid-19

AFP Relaxnews
How some hotels are using technology to mitigate Covid-19

The LightStrike robot uses UV light to disinfect hotel rooms. Picture: The Westin Houston Medical Centre

LightStrike is a robot that destroys microscopic bacteria and viruses that may have been missed during the manual cleaning.

Thermal cameras and robots. These are some of the high-tech ways hotels are trying to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

Along with closing their nightclubs, theatres and buffets at their Las Vegas and Boston locations, Wynn Resorts has installed non-invasive thermal cameras at all their entrances, to gauge guest and staff temperatures as they enter the properties.

CEO Matt Maddox also announced that staff will heed the advice for social distancing and create the appropriate distancing between guests at gaming tables and devices and dining tables.

“Every scientific and health authority I’ve spoken to has focused on the need for social distancing, which is to say, creating sufficient space between each of us to impede the spread of the coronavirus. This isn’t simply a good idea. It is essential, and not forever, but certainly for now,” Maddox said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Westin Houston Medical Center in Houston has dispatched “germ-zapping robots” to sanitise and disinfect guest rooms and common areas throughout the property.

Developed by epidemiologists, LightStrike is described as a robot that uses intense pulsed xenon (a noble gas) ultraviolet light to destroy viruses, bacteria and fungi.

The robot is being used to destroy microscopic bacteria and viruses that may have been missed during the manual cleaning process.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Coronavirus: Eastern Cape legislature postpones house sittings 16.3.2020
Government preparing a plan to deal with fake coronavirus news peddlers 16.3.2020
Test ‘every suspected case’ of Covid-19: WHO 16.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 