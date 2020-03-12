Botswana safari camp offers discounted stays during Covid-19 outbreak

A luxury safari camp in Botswana is offering a ride out of the coronavirus crisis by spending an extended period of time on the Okavango Delta – a world heritage site.

The Okavango Delta is a remote, pristine area that boasts African wildlife and birdlife, and is often referred to as one of the last true wilderness areas in the world.

Camp Maru is a luxury safari camp where guests enjoy Big 5 game drives, bush walks, as well as mokoro trips (dugout canoes) in the Delta. Professional game rangers ensure that guests are at one with nature, while hospitality and catering staff ensure that guests are treated like rockstars.

With only six luxurious tents, visitors at Camp Maru enjoy one of the most intimate and exclusive experiences in the Delta. The camp is shaded by Leadwood trees and sits on the edge of an expansive lagoon. This permanent water source allows for year-round water activities and game viewing.

Until the Covid-19 crisis is over, Camp Maru is offering 10% discount for a week’s stay; 20% discount for two weeks; 30% discount for three weeks and so forth.

Stays at Camp Maru are fully inclusive of accommodation, all meals, all game activities and all drinks.

