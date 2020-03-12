Nomzamo Mbatha talks about Istanbul travel with her mom

This time around, she turned her mom into a first-time globe-trotter with a trip to Istanbul, courtesy of Turkish Airlines. We asked Nomzamo what her top travel tips are while on her mother and daughter trip:

Now that you’ve moved to the USA, who do you miss the most?

My family!

What home comfort do you miss the most?

I love the warm and welcoming spirit of South Africans. The food, most definitely my top reason for missing home. Our food is so fresh, our seasoning’s unique and every restaurant has something special to offer. I also love (and miss) the open space.

Why did you decide to go on holiday with your mom to Istanbul?



My mother’s birthday is on 21 March, which happens to be Human Rights Day, and she loves celebrating her birthday for more reasons than one. Sadly, I missed her birthday last year as I was in LA and will be missing it again as I will be working, again! So, I decided to celebrate differently, to celebrate my mother in early March and not wait for her birthday. I wanted to celebrate how hard she works and the woman that she is – a brilliant, strong, dynamic woman!

What are the top 5 things you needed to pack for this trip to Istanbul?



– My PUMA Cali sneakers for walking, comfort & style. They’re so versatile!

– My Neutrogena face wipes

– My LeLabo perfume

– My most comfy Cotton On jeans

– And my passport of course!

What has been the most interesting type of food you’ve eaten in Istanbul?



I can’t choose! All the food has been spectacular. The spices, the freshness, the depth of flavour. I’ve loved every dish!

Which country stands high on your bucket list?



Honestly Istanbul, Turkey was high on my list – the culture, the history, the markets. I’ve been wanting to go for some time now. Due to time constraints, we sadly missed Antalya, the coastal city in Istanbul but next time I will definitely visit Antalya.

What are your top travel tips for travelling?

– Pack the essentials.

– Always have a great shoe in your carry on just in case of lost or delayed luggage… because clothing basics are easy to grab, and a great shoe can turn any outfit into a moment.

– Double-check your bag for your passport before walking out the house.

What’s your travel style?



Comfort with a hint of luxury. I love to be comfortable and I love luxurious air travel and accommodations! Nothing better than my PUMA kicks in business class!

Travel motto?

Travel, travel, travel. See the world! Get out and explore. The world is huge, there are so many beautiful places to explore. So many cultures to experience. Get out and explore! Travel is exposure. It allows you to see newness, difference, and is an opportunity for exploration. A well-travelled person sees not only the world differently but themselves and their home too. I encourage everyone to travel and explore as much as they possibly can.

Favourite airline? Any reason why?

Turkish Airlines of course! I mean have you seen their 5-star Business Class offering?! They have an onboard chef which makes my selective food and drink choices a breeze and the fact that they offer a free Istanbul Tour for Turkish Airlines passengers with a layover of between 6-24 hours. That’s exploring two countries with one ticket!

