10.3.2020

Mpumalanga tourism attractions confirmed to be operational

A bird's eye view of Blyde River Canyon where the proposed project is supposed to take place. Picture: Letaba Herald

The Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency’s nature reserves that were closed due to industrial action by its staff last week are now open to the public.

The gates to popular nature reserves such as the Blyde River Canyon, Three Rondawels, God’s Window, Pinnacle and Bourkes Luck Potholes are now accessible by tourists while Nehawu continues to consult its members on the issues that they raised to the Management of MTPA. 

The park would like to advise the public that the affected attractions are now operational and it is safe for those that wish to visit them. There are other tourist attractions that have continued to be operational during this period and everyone is invited to explore those other offerings available within the province, reports Mpumalanga News.

Mr Johannes Nobunga, CEO of MTPA, explained: “We would like to apologise to the public and most of all our tourists for the inconvenience caused by this industrial action. We would further like to dispute the negative reports that indicated that it was not safe for tourists to visit these sites as the protests were violent. We would like to confirm that during the industrial action there were no violent incidences reported and it was a peaceful protest.

“We are optimistic that although the consultations between Nehawu and its members are taking longer than anticipated, we will eventually reach an agreement on the issues they have raised,” he added.

