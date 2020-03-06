 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Premium 6.3.2020 02:01 pm

In living memory of the history around us

Jim Freeman
PREMIUM!
In living memory of the history around us

The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany. Picture: Jim Freeman

Nowhere have I been that I have experienced so much living history as much as Berlin.

In 2014 I was sitting in a bar in the Georgian mountain village of Kazbekhi, watching Associated Press TVNews reports from Kiev where emotions were running high. The Russians were strongly suspected of shooting down a Malaysian airliner in Ukrainian airspace. Was it a precursor to Russian military action against the former constituent republic of the Soviet Union, everyone in Kiev and Kazbekhi, alike wanted to know? Would the Russians invade? Six years before, the Russians had done just that against the Georgians. “If the bastards come over the border at us again, it will be down that road,” said...
Related Stories
Ex-Sundowns and Pirates midfielders complete European moves 14.11.2019
36 hours in Berlin 10.11.2019
Fiji rout Georgia for bonus-point win 3.10.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.