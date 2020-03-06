New screening measures to apply to cruises

The world’s largest cruise industry trade association has called on the industry to tighten screening measures and deny boarding to all guests who have travelled from, visited or even transited via countries hardest hit by the coronavirus.

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) issued a statement this week calling on members to enhance screening measures in response to Covid-19, which has forced ocean liners around the world to reroute, dock and quarantine passengers in the wake of the global health crisis.

Effective immediately, cruise ships are being told to deny boarding to passengers who travelled from, visited or transited via airports in South Korea, Iran, China, including Hong Kong and Macau, and any municipality in Italy subject to lockdown by the Italian government.

“We remain in close contact with local governments around the world, and while we regret that these changes will result in the denial of boarding for some of our guests, travellers should know that their health and safety is the absolute priority for the industry,” said CLIA CEO and president Kelly Craighead in a statement.

The association is also instructing cruise companies to conduct illness screenings for passengers who travelled from, visited or transited via affected countries within 14 days before embarkation.

Passengers are to be screened for fever, coughs and difficulty breathing in the 14 days before embarkation.

Anyone who came into contact with and helped care for anyone suspected or diagnosed as having Covid-19 within 14 days prior to embarkation is also to be denied boarding.

