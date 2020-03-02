SA’s Route 62 makes most-instagrammed road trips list

Click4Reg has compiled a list of the most-instagrammed road trips in the world and our very own Route 62 has made the list. The research was done by collecting 15 of the best-known roads and journeys around the world, and judged the most instagrammed by analysing the number of hashtags for each road trip with #name and #name + road trip.

While South Africa’s Route 62 took 15th place with 28,234 hashtags, the USA’s Route 66 was found to be the most-instagrammed road trip with 1,708,620 hashtags, closely followed by the Great Ocean Road in Australia which had 1,292,178 hashtags.

The Pacific Coast Highway came third with 325,917 tags.

Only the top two were the only road trips to have over a million tags, with Europe being the continent with the most instagrammable road trips.

England’s Snake Pass was the lowest-tagged road trip with just 12,343 hashtags.

