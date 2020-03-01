Crowne Plaza rebrands to Southern Sun Rosebank

One of Rosebank’s most iconic properties, a hotel that carries the memories of generations of South Africans, has relaunched as Southern Sun Rosebank and houses what is destined to become Rosebank’s favourite grill house, claims the hotel group.

Dating back to 1924 when it opened as a residential home and then a two-storey hotel owned by SA Breweries in 1932, the Rosebank hotel has provided leisure and business travellers with a convenient, stylish base from which to explore and do business in Gauteng.

Tsogo Sun Hotels, through the Hospitality Property Fund, has managed the property since 2009. Its location in this cosmopolitan precinct in the vibrant mixed-use commercial, retail, entertainment and residential offerings, makes it among the group’s most well-located properties.

Ravi Nadasen, chief operating officer of Tsogo Sun Hotels, says: “The Rosebank of today is booming. The opening of the Gautrain station in 2011 spurred growth, and it is undoubtedly one of Joburg’s fastest growing and most fashionable places to be, with R20 billion having been invested in the precinct in the past two years.”

He said it was the “ideal time” for the hotel group to add its name and “well-earned reputation for excellence” to the precinct.

Southern Sun operates in 24 locations across South Africa, Mozambique, Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria, Seychelles and the UAE and is recognised for its quality and consistency.

As part of the rebranding of the hotel, Tsogo Sun Hotels has invested in an extensive refurbishment of the reception and lobby areas, Circle Bar & Lounge and Fresh Restaurant.

“We wanted to create an exciting new direction that reflects the diverse mix of cultures and nationalities that frequent this hotel. Our goal has been to create a unique atmosphere that is dynamic and distinctive, combining a work, play and dining experience,” Nadasen says.

From the reception area with a monotone graphic metallised map of Rosebank, to the many pieces of original, specially commissioned works of art, the hotel reflects on the proximity to Johannesburg’s “Art Mile” and the inhabitants who have migrated to the city.

The second phase of the refurbishment, which will include all 318 rooms, will begin shortly and is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

As part of the refurbishment, South Africa’s second Grill Jichana restaurant has taken up occupation in the hotel, opening up to a deck that takes the restaurant into the outdoors. Jichana is Swahili slang for “eating good”.

“We believe this restaurant is the perfect fit for the Rosebank precinct. The Grill Jichanna has been part of the Durban beachfront’s restaurant mix since 2016,” Nadasen says.

“It has developed a well-earned reputation for its signature dishes, the bespoke blend of spices used to flavour the meat, the Bafana potatoes that are twice-cooked into the perfect chip, all complemented by the Groups Collectors Wine portfolio, which is curated by our group sommelier, Miguel Chan.”

The Grill Jichana’s kitchen is captained by head chef Angelique Fassom under the wing of executive chef Kenneth Ngubane, who oversees the food and beverage operations of the hotel.

Three of The Grill Jichana’s most popular signature dishes are the famous fillet with de Paris butter, roast confit duck leg and grilled breast with wok-fried vegetables, egg noodles and cinnamon-scented citrus jus along with its signature spice.

As a vegetarian delight go for the halloumi stack with aubergine, black mushroom, red pepper, baby marrow ribbons, garlic buttered grilled polenta, savoury red lentils, saffron velouté and rocket pesto.

