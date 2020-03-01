 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Premium 1.3.2020 08:53 am

Greece has 227 islands – here’s how to choose

Caterina Hrysomallis c,2020 The New York Times Company
PREMIUM!
Greece has 227 islands – here’s how to choose

Athens, Greece. Picture: Shutterstock

Deciding where to visit depends on your entry point, how much time you have, and the type of vacation you want.

Greece receives approximately 30 million international visitors each year, with many heading to the country’s six main island regions. Choosing where to visit depends on your entry point — Greece has 15 international airports — and how much time you have. Ferries are an ideal way to get around, especially if you’re a first-time visitor. Sights from the sea can be breathtaking and during various island stops vendors come on board selling snacks, like the must-try nougat pies on routes heading to the Cyclades. Even though some islands may seem close geographically, trips can be long with ferries making multiple...
Related Stories
Shipwreck diving to help boost Greek 2020 tourism – minister 28.1.2020
Greece fights for its beaches and gets tough on plastic pollution 17.10.2019
Five places to visit on the Athens Riviera in Greece 10.10.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.