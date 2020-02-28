Cape Town’s Sandy Bay makes world’s best nudist beaches list

Globehunters has released its latest ranking of the best nudist beaches in the world and Cape Town’s Sandy beach has made the list.

Data was collected from several articles focusing on the location of the beach, the average temperature and sunshine hours using numbers for three summer months, the location’s UV score, safety index score, AirBnB score and the LGBTQ+ danger index, where it listed the least safe countries for LGBTQ+ travellers.

“While for some holidaymakers, getting kitted out with the perfect holiday wardrobe is part of the fun, for others, buying a whole new wardrobe is somewhat unnecessary. In fact, travelling nudists may be able to pack a lot lighter than everybody else as they jet off to find the perfect spot to feel free while getting a bit of sun,” said Globehunters.

Sandy Bay came 44th, with an average summer temperature of 21.7 and 10.7 sunshine hours. It received an overall score of 52.89.

Playa de Bolonia beach in Spain took the first spot with an average score of 75.79, followed by Punta Križ beach in Croatia with an average score of 73.72 and Ilha Deserta beach in Portugal with an average score of 73.04.

The best beach destination for safety was Red Beach in Greece; temperature – Hippie Hollow in Jamaica; LGBTQ+ community safety – Agesta beach in Sweden and affordable accommodation – Playa Paraiso in Cuba.

