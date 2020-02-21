British Airways adds more flights between Heathrow and Cape Town

British Airways has announced it has added more flights to some of its most popular destinations in the United States and South Africa starting from April.

The airline will be increasing its services from Heathrow to Miami, Seattle and Cape Town, offering flexibility to its customers

British Airways director of network and alliances Neil Chernoff said: “We know that these destinations in the US and Africa are highly sought after, particularly during Spring, so we are pleased to be able to offer more flights to these destinations for our customers who are looking to get away.”

Members of the British Airways Executive Club can earn Avios on their British Airways booking. Avios can be spent on Reward flights, upgrades, hotels, car rental and cutting the cost of a flight. When using Avios part payment, customers can pick from a range of savings by destination and cabin and they still collect Avios and Tier Points on their bookings.

