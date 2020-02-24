Buffalo City is one of SA’s unspoilt treasures

In the heart of the Eastern Cape is a region where oldworld charm meets modern, cosmopolitan flair. It’s the ideal destination for you and your loved ones to relax and enjoy one of South Africa’s unspoilt treasures, Buffalo City. That’s the recommendation of Shaun Pozyn, head of marketing at kulula.com, who hails the area’s many attractions, hospitality and affordability. Stretching over 2 400km2 , the region includes the towns of East London, Bhisho and King William’s Town, as well as the large townships of Mdantsane and Zwelitsha on the east coast of the province. “Whether it’s sun-baked beaches or exquisite...

In the heart of the Eastern Cape is a region where oldworld charm meets modern, cosmopolitan flair. It’s the ideal destination for you and your loved ones to relax and enjoy one of South Africa’s unspoilt treasures, Buffalo City.

That’s the recommendation of Shaun Pozyn, head of marketing at kulula.com, who hails the area’s many attractions, hospitality and affordability.

Stretching over 2 400km2 , the region includes the towns of East London, Bhisho and King William’s Town, as well as the large townships of Mdantsane and Zwelitsha on the east coast of the province.

“Whether it’s sun-baked beaches or exquisite fine dining next to the Indian Ocean that you seek, East London and the surrounding area offer a wealth of warmth, friendliness and tranquility,” says Pozyn.

“The region has a mild climate all year round and excellent infrastructure, and its affordability means it should be on the must-visit list for anyone seeking a relaxed and unhurried break to revitalise and rejuvenate.

“Often unnoticed or overshadowed, it really offers splendid attractions at great value,” adds Pozyn.

He has the following suggestions for travellers who would like to experience the region.

For a truly authentic experience to feed your senses and invigorate your soul, look no further than a Buffalo City homestay. It’s an opportunity to celebrate the region’s rich political heritage and hospitality in a vibrant township setting.

If you’re wondering if the region will have enough to occupy your energetic little ones, Buffalo City has endless indoor and outdoor options for the perfect family outing.

Towns in the area boast a variety of exciting venues and play centres, including tenpin bowling, trampolining, a snake-park, laser games, miniature golf, simulators, bumper-cars, paintball, archery and the East London Aquarium.

Just 35 minutes’ drive from East London is Buffalo City’s latest eco treasure on the banks of the Kiwane estuary, the Kiwane Resort. Bordering on the Hamburg Nature Reserve, the resort is a nature- and bird-lover’s paradise.

With access to the pristine Kiwane beach, the resort offers many opportunities for watersports, including angling, kayaking, surfing and windsurfing. With lots of accommodation options for singles, couples, families and backpackers, and a restaurant, it’s a great base for exploring the surrounding areas.

Whether you’re a sports fanatic or an adrenaline junky, there’s plenty to awaken your inner adventurer, from game-fishing to micro-lighting, paragliding, helicopter rides and excellent surfing at Nahoon Reef.

Other popular activities include annual sporting competitions, such as the Iron Man Challenge, as well as swimming, boxing and golf tournaments for those who want to cheer from the sidelines.

After an action-packed day, unwind and enjoy the myriad restaurants or local take-outs, experience a traditional hearty meal at a family eatery, or grab something on the go while the night is still young.

After your hunger is taken care of, head for a night on the town, with comedy or music at East London’s Guild Theatre, try your luck at Hemingway’s Casino or find the beat at the many nightly hotspots in and around East London.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.