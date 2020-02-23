36 hours in Buenos Aires
At El Preferido de Palermo, the emphasis is on traditional Argentine dishes, including roast fish, lentil stews and charcuterie. The only thing that’s consistent in Argentina is change: Political about-faces happen regularly, and the economy is often in flux. In October, Argentines voted out the right-wing party that had been in power for four years, replacing it with the leftist Frente de Todos, in an election that reflected dissatisfaction with inflation and other economic problems. The residents of Buenos Aires are so used to these kinds of ups and downs, though, that the city continues on, regardless, producing amazing new restaurants; inventing fresh ways to showcase the country’s always-thrilling wine offerings; developing an exceptionally stimulating arts scene; and coming up with creative twists on tradition in everything from aperitifs to bookstores. Visiting Buenos Aires is always filled with new discoveries and beloved stalwarts. (Agustin Nieto/The New York Times)
Argentines love their soccer teams more than they love steak and complaining about the economy.