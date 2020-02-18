SAA plane forced into emergency landing due to ‘unusual odour’

A South African Airways (SAA) plane was forced to make an emergency landing at the Port Elizabeth International Airport on Monday afternoon due to “fumes in-cabin”.

According to AeroInside, cabin crew noticed an “unusual odour” so strong it resulted in two flight attendants feeling unwell.

It said: “Airbus A320-200, registration ZS-SZD performing flight SA-405 from Johannesburg to Port Elizabeth (South Africa), was on approach to Port Elizabeth when cabin crew noticed an unusual odour, two flight attendants began to feel unwell. The aircraft continued for a safe landing in Port Elizabeth with emergency services on standby.

“The airline reported a paint smell was reported in the cabin just prior to landing, oxygen was administered to two flight attendants affected by the fumes. A full investigation was initiated.”

The plane reportedly remained on the ground in PE just over a house before departing for the return flight SA-410. It landed in Joburg “almost” on schedule, where it has been grounded.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.