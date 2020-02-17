Travel Expo to offer ‘great’ Mauritius deals

For the first time this year, the Flight Centre Travel Expo travel deals will be booked at any Flight Centre or Cruiseabout store across the country, as opposed to the Ticketpro Dome, where people who could not travel to the venue got excluded.

Flight Centre Travel Group managing director, Middle East and Africa Andrew Stark said: “We’ve inspired a new Travel Expo concept to make it easier for them to benefit from over 500 unbeatable deals in-store or book flights online.

“We’ve had a number of enquiries regarding tickets for the Travel Expo and we’d like to reiterate that the expo will not be taking place at one venue only, as at the Ticketpro Dome in previous years. Instead, all the Travel Expo deals will now be available at every Flight Centre and Cruiseabout store across the country. This means there is no admission fee or the need to book tickets. Simply walk into your nearest store on the expo weekend and get chatting to your local Flight Centre expert.”

The event will run from 28 February to 01 March and will offer over 500 travel deals online.

In a questions and answers section on social media, the travel agency’s general manager for retail brands Michelle Bergse confirmed there would be “a great Mauritius deal or two” – a favourite destination for South African travellers.

“You can expect savings on honeymoons, beach holidays, local getaways, flights and more,” she said.

All deals will be released on 28 February and will only be available over three days.

For those who won’t have the full amount for the deal, deposits will be accepted on some.

