Eish! 17.2.2020 01:27 pm

WATCH: Mixed reactions as Nigerian pastor preaches to travellers on plane

Citizen reporter
WATCH: Mixed reactions as Nigerian pastor preaches to travellers on plane

.

The pastor encourages travellers to be ‘born again’ before takeoff.

While it is not too unusual to find a pastor preaching on a bus or train in Africa, social media users were divided after a video emerged showing a pastor, said to be Nigerian, preaching on a plane before take off. The pastor, holding a bible, encourages travellers to be “born again”, though they don’t respond to his call.

The video has sparked a debate on social media, with some defending him, while others condemn him for “impinging” on people’s rights.

Twitter user @Byron_Smalls said: “This is one of the conversations we need to be having as Nigerians, why don’t [everyone] just keep their religion to themselves… Government outrightly need to ban public preaching, prayers before government functions (be it in a particular religion dominated region or not).”

Olaifa Kayode wrote: “What’s all this, Now people can’t fly in peace? Not only is this nonsensical, it is disrespectful to the followers of other religions on that plane. Whatever happened to leaving the flying experience neutral and religious bias-free. Only in my continent.”

It was unclear where the incident took place.

Watch the video shared by Victor Ehikhamenor:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Eight foods you should try during your next visit to Switzerland 16.2.2020
Some dos and don’ts when in Tokyo 16.2.2020
How to stay connected to the traveller in you 14.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 