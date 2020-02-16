 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Premium 16.2.2020 08:57 am

A holiday fit for a president

Jim Freeman
PREMIUM!
A holiday fit for a president

Tintswalo Safari Lodge presidential suite. Picture: Jim Freeman

The suite was the size of a house, with two enormous ensuite bedrooms separated by a lounge/dining room in which you could park a bus.

Regardless of whether you’re the most frequent of flyers or regular of returnees to a hotel, you love having your loyalty acknowledged … and there’s no better recognition of brand-devotion than an upgrade. Most people are thrilled to be offered a seat at no extra cost to themselves in front of the curtain on the Airbus or being bumped from skedonk to Beemer by a car rental firm. Someone, somewhere (we believe) deems it proper to stroke our plebeian egos. Some people get upgraded more often than others. A mate of mine regularly posts pictures of the pre-flight bubbly Emirates...


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.