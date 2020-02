The end of any of my extended adventures is a mix of excitement and sorrow. I’m excited to see my home friends, eat at my favourite restaurants and sleep in my own bed. It’s always fascinating to see what has changed and what hasn’t. With any luck, you’ll feel energised. Better able to sort out what needs sorting, better able to get back into your life with a new perspective. Stay in contact with the people you’ve met In this digital era, distance is only a state of mind. If you’re feeling low late at night, guess what? Someone you...

The end of any of my extended adventures is a mix of excitement and sorrow. I’m excited to see my home friends, eat at my favourite restaurants and sleep in my own bed. It’s always fascinating to see what has changed and what hasn’t. With any luck, you’ll feel energised. Better able to sort out what needs sorting, better able to get back into your life with a new perspective.

Stay in contact with the people you’ve met

In this digital era, distance is only a state of mind. If you’re feeling low late at night, guess what? Someone you met is probably awake on the other side of the world, looking for a distraction or maybe missing you too. Surprisingly, many people who travel don’t expect to ever speak to the people they meet ever again. I find this odd. If you’ve become fast friends, why not forever friends? Half my close friends now are people I met travelling. Not only have I met up with them again on later adventures, many have come and stayed with me at my house.

Save your photos and write down what happened

You may think you’ll remember everything, but no one’s brain works like that. Even if you’re not a writer, write down your experience. No one but you ever has to read it. Print out photos, or put together a photobook, and fill it with notes for what happened. In a few years you can see where you were, literally and figuratively. Social media, especially Facebook and Instagram, can be a great way to share what you’ve seen and keep involved in the lives of those you’ve met.

The post-travel hangover is real, but manageable

There’s a funk that sets in after being home for a few days or weeks. It’s hard to re-enter the world after an adventure. There’s always a worry that you’ll just settle back into your old routine. Don’t worry. This is normal. You can still keep in touch with your travel self, and fully absorb what you learned about yourself.

And above all else, the easiest way to get over that post-adventure hangover is to plan your next trip. There’s always somewhere else to explore.

