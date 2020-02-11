5 romantic places to propose in SA

February is generally known as the month of love, and during this time many lovers all over South Africa will be planning on popping the question.

To help set the scene for the perfect proposal, here are Mango Airlines’ favourite destinations for where to go down on one knee.

Durban

If you envisage a fairy-tale proposal that ends with you riding off into the sunset with your sweetheart, then we’ve got the perfect idea.

What’s better than setting the scene during a moonlit beach horseback ride?

The rides take place on the beautiful Reunion beach (south of Durbs), and you can watch the sun setting and the moon rising on the beach from horseback.

The 12km horse trail bathed in the light of the moon will give you plenty of time to pluck up the courage for that important question.

George

If your special someone is not scared of heights, consider a tandem paraglide.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, as it includes the chance of seeing the stunning Garden Route from a vantage point with breathtaking views like no other. And, with the added rush of adrenalin, you may just get a “Yes” to your all-important question.

Bloemfontein

When proposing in Bloem, make sure that you create an experience like no other.

Our suggestion is telling your loved one that they are “your universe” at the Naval Hill Planetarium. Complete with a Mandela statue and an excellent view across Bloemfontein, the planetarium is ideal for all the “star-crossed” lovers out there.

Johannesburg

Where better than to pop the golden question than Northcliff Hill, while watching the sun set over the City of Gold?

There are no restaurants on the hill, so be sure to pack your own refreshments and picnic blanket.

If you are after a more stylish option then try the stunning Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff, with panoramic views around the zoo and the prestigious neighbourhoods of the Parks. This should prove to be a very special location, for a very special moment.

Cape Town

The Mother City is full of options and we’ve selected a perfect possibility if you are looking for a big screen proposal.

The Pink Flamingo Rooftop Cinema is an open-air, charming rooftop trailer park (the only one in the world) and screens romantic classics like Dirty Dancing, Pretty Woman and Amélie.

The screen is nestled between vintage trailers and boasts sparkling skyline views – to match that sparkling ring. This is sure to be a sky-high romantic rendezvous and will be a magical space for quality time with that special someone.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.