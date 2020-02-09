 
 
Sun City is a warm wonderland for everyone

Adriaan Roets
Sun City is a warm wonderland for everyone

Sun City Resort. Picture: Supplied

The resort is still one of the most visited destinations in southern Africa and filled with 40 years of memories.

Call it the Vegas of Africa, or the city that never sleeps. Sun City, now after 41 years, stays an experience for anyone. It’s the warm wonderland for families, individuals and honeymooners. In terms of mega resorts, Sun City remains South Africa’s only all-in-one resort. The mega resort underwent a R800-million revitalisation a few years ago, and last year celebrated its 40th year as a resort drawcard in country. But it’s not just the outer husk that changed the last few years, the resort is also increasing its family appeal. Sleep Sun City’s Cabanas hotel has just completed holistic refurbishment...
