Sun City is a warm wonderland for everyone

Call it the Vegas of Africa, or the city that never sleeps. Sun City, now after 41 years, stays an experience for anyone. It’s the warm wonderland for families, individuals and honeymooners. In terms of mega resorts, Sun City remains South Africa’s only all-in-one resort. The mega resort underwent a R800-million revitalisation a few years ago, and last year celebrated its 40th year as a resort drawcard in country. But it’s not just the outer husk that changed the last few years, the resort is also increasing its family appeal. Sleep Sun City’s Cabanas hotel has just completed holistic refurbishment...

Sleep

Sun City’s Cabanas hotel has just completed holistic refurbishment in 2016 where guest rooms, the reception area and the restaurant received a complete overhaul. This is the first major upgrade of the hotel since 2007.

Designers opted for pastel-coloured rooms with aqua finishes, which isn’t everybody’s taste.

In fact, expect neon-coloured showers that will haunt you after your stay. But it’s not all bad. In terms of family friendly accommodation, what child won’t want to stay in a multi-coloured room?

When you take a holistic look at the Cabanas, the colours and redesign makes sense. It’s for families.

Eat

Adults will be impressed with the selection of restaurants at the resort, but for something a little more luxe, opt for a night at Legends.

Sun City, in the ’80s and ’90s, played host to a cornucopia of entertainers and sportsmen. Some of the people who visited the resort included Sting, Tina Turner, Dolly Parton, David Essex, Rod Stewart, Cher, Tom Jones, George Benson, Cliff Richard, Shirley Bassey, Michael Jackson, Mariah Carey and Gloria Gaynor.

Three decades later, Sun City is still one of the most visited destinations in southern Africa and filled with 40 years of memories intertwined in the lives of people across the globe. It was this premise from which the idea for the exclusive restaurant, Legends, was born.

The 150-seater upmarket grill house, situated inside the “always-on” Sun City hotel, offers exclusive dining with generous portions.

But the real reason to visit is all the celebrity bric-a-brac and mementos. It’s like an upscale Hard Rock café with good food and good wine.

Breathe

Sun City has bolstered its offering for teenagers and adventurers with the recent launch of an adventure hub, Adrenalin Extreme.

It offers heart-pounding, adrenalin-pumping outdoor activities, including drift trikes, hovercrafts, the accelerator and the grizzly 4×4 quad challenge.

The accelerator is particularly fun, since you’re thrown into the air in a sort of reverse bungee-jump.

Changes at the Valley of Waves include the Gastro Pub, The Brew Monkey, which offers spectacular views over the tidal pool, with a choice of sitting indoors or outdoors on the deck. Entrance is free to hotel guests.

