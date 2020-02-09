 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Premium 9.2.2020 09:58 am

SAA is flying on a wing and prayer

Brendan Seery
PREMIUM!
SAA is flying on a wing and prayer

South African Airways. Image: Shutterstock

SAA, along with OR Tambo International airport – and SA itself, is going to find itself firmly in the B League of African countries when it comes to aviation.

Over the past few years, I have been one of the strongest supporters of South African Airways (SAA), which I still consider a professional and friendly airline … at least from a customer perspective. In the past decade, I have flown to Europe on more than 15 occasions on all manner of international carriers and, honestly, the experience on SAA (on four different return flights) was easily the best. The people were friendly, the planes were modern and clean and, surprisingly, the food served on board was better heading north than it was coming south, meaning SAA’s Air Chefs operation...
Related Stories
Mantashe goes against ANC’s decision to restructure SAA 9.2.2020
Ramaphosa slams SAA domestic routes cuts 7.2.2020
Workers’ unions to fight ‘unlawful retrenchments’ as SAA drops routes 7.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.