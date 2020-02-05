The airlines with the best in-flight entertainment

American national daily USA Today has unveiled a series of rankings on airline performance in a range of categories. According to readers’ votes, US-based carriers offer the best entertainment on board.

American Airlines has been ranked first by the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards for the quality of its in-flight entertainment catalogue.

In particular the company has been commended for offering films and series for different types of devices, whether they be tablets or smartphones without obliging passengers to pay for Wi-Fi. The airline also grants free access to the Apple Music library.

Delta Airlines was placed second in the ranking, ahead of US low-cost companies JetBlue Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Only two European airlines featured in the ranking’s top 10, namely British Airways (5th) and Lufthansa (8th).

Although they are often applauded for the quality of their services, only two carriers from the Middle East and Asia were highly placed in ranking: Emirates (6th) and Singapore Airlines (10th).

USA Today also surveyed its readers to find out about their preferences for economy class. Once again, they awarded first place to American Airlines.

The best business and first classes, however, were not American but Japanese, with Japan Airlines leading the way followed by All Nippon Airways. In this category, Air France was also commended, taking fourth place in the ranking.

Finally, the airline serving the most appetising meals was Air New Zealand, closely followed by Japan Airlines and Air France, which were also lauded for the quality of their menus.

The top 10 winners for Best In-flight Entertainment are as follows:

1. American Airlines

2. Delta Air Lines

3. JetBlue

4. Alaska Airlines

5. British Airways

6. Emirates

7. United Airlines

8. Lufthansa

9. Virgin Atlantic

10. Singapore Airlines

