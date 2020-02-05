Table Mountain offers free tickets as it closes cableway for maintenance

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company has announced the closure of the aerial cableway for maintenance in July as it celebrates its 90th year of operations.

This is to reduce the possibility of any technical delays, while also ensuring the safety of visitors to the mountain, said managing director Wahida Parker.

The cableway will be closed from Tuesday 7 July to Sunday 26 July.

The maintenance includes complete service of braking systems, hydraulic systems and high-use items in the cabins such as door mechanisms, among others.

“For continued compliance with Swiss Governing Body for Cableways (BAV) standards in terms of machinery specifications, maintenance requirements and procedures, extraordinary maintenance tasks require a shutdown and cannot be fitted into the cableway’s regular operating schedule.

“International and local tourists are encouraged to consider these dates when planning their holidays to Cape Town.

“We take the responsibility of transporting visitors up a height of more than 1,000m extremely seriously and believe this is one of the key factors enabling us to continue attracting thousands of people to experience one of the world’s New7Wonders of Nature,” says Parker.

Table Mountain has also offered free tickets for those whose birthdays fall within the maintenance period.

“South Africans whose birthdays fall during the annual maintenance period will be able to collect and use their free tickets during the week before the shutdown (30 June to 6 July 2020), or during the week after the closure (27 July to 2 August 2020),” it said.

Leap-year babies have also been offered free tickets as their birthday only comes once every four years.

Visit the ticket office or Visitor Information Centre before 4.30pm, with a South African ID or driver’s licence to collect the free ticket.

Those who can’t make it on 29 February will have until 7 March to collect their free ticket.

